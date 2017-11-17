Tove Lo: 'Blue Lips (Lady Wood Phase II)' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Tove Lo is back with her new album Blue Lips (Lady Wood Phase II), which you can listen to right here!

The 30-year-old “Disco Tits” pop star dropped her latest release on Friday (November 17).

The album is the follow-up to 2016′s Top 10 record Lady Wood, and is split between two chapters: Light Beams and Pitch Black.

The 14-track album was co-written and co-produced by acts including The Struts, Jack & Coke, Ali Payami, Loulou and Alex Hope.

Listen to the album below!