Top Stories
Jennifer Hudson Splits from Fiance David Otunga, Gets Protective Order Against Him

Jennifer Hudson Splits from Fiance David Otunga, Gets Protective Order Against Him

'Transparent' Actress Trace Lysette Accuses Jeffrey Tambor of Sexual Harassment, He Responds

'Transparent' Actress Trace Lysette Accuses Jeffrey Tambor of Sexual Harassment, He Responds

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Fri, 17 November 2017 at 8:56 am

Tove Lo: 'Blue Lips (Lady Wood Phase II)' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Tove Lo: 'Blue Lips (Lady Wood Phase II)' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Tove Lo is back with her new album Blue Lips (Lady Wood Phase II), which you can listen to right here!

The 30-year-old “Disco Tits” pop star dropped her latest release on Friday (November 17).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tove Lo

The album is the follow-up to 2016′s Top 10 record Lady Wood, and is split between two chapters: Light Beams and Pitch Black.

The 14-track album was co-written and co-produced by acts including The Struts, Jack & Coke, Ali Payami, Loulou and Alex Hope.

Listen to the album below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Emma Holley
Posted to: Music, Tove Lo

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr