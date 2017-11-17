Tracee Ellis Ross Says American Music Awards Will Be 'Extra Special' Because Her Mother Diana Is Being Honored!

Tracee Ellis Ross made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday (November 16) and talked all about feeling honored that she’s hosting this weekend’s 2017 American Music Awards!

“This is an extra special evening because my mom [Diana Ross] is receiving the Lifetime Achievement, which is just one of those things that I don’t think I could’ve thought that up,” the 45-year-old Blackish actress told Jimmy. “It’s ABC, it’s my network, it’s not so out of the ordinary but the fact that I’m hosting the year that she’s receiving the Lifetime Achievement feels extra special.”

“She’s very excited and as a matter of fact, my entire family will be there. All the fathers, all the kids, all the husbands and wives,” Tracee joked.

Tracee also talks about her mom Diana tweeting about losing her fanny pack at Marshalls, and she reveals an awkward memory from when she was younger involving one of her mom’s songs and a boy.



Tracee Ellis Ross on Her Mom Diana & Hosting the AMAs

Diana Ross Lost Her Fanny Pack



Tracee Ellis Ross on Cher, Michael Jackson & Diana Ross