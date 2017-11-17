Usher's $20 Million Herpes Lawsuit Dropped

The lawsuit against Usher, claiming he gave a woman herpes, has been dropped.

According to TMZ, a woman filed a $20 million lawsuit against Usher and alleged that he transmitted the disease to her.

It was recently revealed that in a recorded phone call two days before filing the suit, the woman said she used protection during her relationship with Usher.

The woman’s lawyer withdrew from the case and her new lawyer then filed legal docs to dismiss the case.

The case, however, was dismissed without prejudice, “with intent to refile.”