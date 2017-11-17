Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Surrogate Didn't Know Whose Baby She's Carrying!

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Surrogate Didn't Know Whose Baby She's Carrying!

Selena Gomez &amp; Marshmello Drop 'Wolves' Music Video - Watch Now!

Selena Gomez & Marshmello Drop 'Wolves' Music Video - Watch Now!

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Jennifer Hudson Confronted by David Otunga Over Cheating Allegations

Jennifer Hudson Confronted by David Otunga Over Cheating Allegations

Fri, 17 November 2017 at 7:46 pm

Usher's $20 Million Herpes Lawsuit Dropped

Usher's $20 Million Herpes Lawsuit Dropped

The lawsuit against Usher, claiming he gave a woman herpes, has been dropped.

According to TMZ, a woman filed a $20 million lawsuit against Usher and alleged that he transmitted the disease to her.

It was recently revealed that in a recorded phone call two days before filing the suit, the woman said she used protection during her relationship with Usher.

The woman’s lawyer withdrew from the case and her new lawyer then filed legal docs to dismiss the case.

The case, however, was dismissed without prejudice, “with intent to refile.”

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Usher

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr