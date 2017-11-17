Fri, 17 November 2017 at 3:28 pm
Venus Williams Breaks It Down in Epic Dancing Video From Serena Williams' Wedding!
- Venus and Serena Williams don’t just dominate on the tennis court – they also know hot to tear up the dance floor! – TMZ
- Rita Volk is reflecting on Faking It. – Just Jared Jr
- Could Jake Gyllenhaal be the new Batman? – DListed
- Meghan McCain snapped at Joy Behar on The View. – TooFab
- The editor of the UK’s Gay Times was fired for anti-Semitic and racist tweets. – Towleroad
- Austin Mahone still thinks Camila Cabello is beautiful. – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images Posted to: Newsies, Serena Williams, Venus Williams
Sponsored Links by ZergNet