Venus Williams Steps Out After Sister Serena's Wedding!

Venus Williams is enjoying time with friends and family after her sister Serena‘s wedding!

The 37-year-old tennis superstar was spotted chatting with a pal on Friday afternoon (November 17) in New Orleans.

Venus kept it casual in leggings, a white sweatshirt and sneakers.

The night before, Venus got glam in a little white dress as she got down on the dance floor during Serena‘s wedding.

The sisters reportedly showed off their moves as the DJ played some hits including the the Cupid Shuffle.

The wedding after party also is said to have included a variety of food options and even carnival rides!