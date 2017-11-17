Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Surrogate Didn't Know Whose Baby She's Carrying!

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Surrogate Didn't Know Whose Baby She's Carrying!

Selena Gomez &amp; Marshmello Drop 'Wolves' Music Video - Watch Now!

Selena Gomez & Marshmello Drop 'Wolves' Music Video - Watch Now!

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Jennifer Hudson Confronted by David Otunga Over Cheating Allegations

Jennifer Hudson Confronted by David Otunga Over Cheating Allegations

Fri, 17 November 2017 at 7:05 pm

Venus Williams Steps Out After Sister Serena's Wedding!

Venus Williams Steps Out After Sister Serena's Wedding!

Venus Williams is enjoying time with friends and family after her sister Serena‘s wedding!

The 37-year-old tennis superstar was spotted chatting with a pal on Friday afternoon (November 17) in New Orleans.

Venus kept it casual in leggings, a white sweatshirt and sneakers.

The night before, Venus got glam in a little white dress as she got down on the dance floor during Serena‘s wedding.

The sisters reportedly showed off their moves as the DJ played some hits including the the Cupid Shuffle.

The wedding after party also is said to have included a variety of food options and even carnival rides!
Just Jared on Facebook
venus williams steps out after serenas wedding 01
venus williams steps out after serenas wedding 02
venus williams steps out after serenas wedding 03
venus williams steps out after serenas wedding 04
venus williams steps out after serenas wedding 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Venus Williams

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr