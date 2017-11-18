Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Surrogate Didn't Know Whose Baby She's Carrying!

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Surrogate Didn't Know Whose Baby She's Carrying!

Selena Gomez &amp; Marshmello Drop 'Wolves' Music Video - Watch Now!

Selena Gomez & Marshmello Drop 'Wolves' Music Video - Watch Now!

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Jennifer Hudson Confronted by David Otunga Over Cheating Allegations

Jennifer Hudson Confronted by David Otunga Over Cheating Allegations

Sat, 18 November 2017 at 1:24 am

Adriana Lima & 'Victoria's Secret' Models Arrive in Shanghai Ahead of Fashion Show!

Adriana Lima & 'Victoria's Secret' Models Arrive in Shanghai Ahead of Fashion Show!

Adriana Lima and the Victoria’s Secret Angels are ready to rock the runway!

The 36-year-old supermodel and 54 other VS models kicked off the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show celebrations on Saturday (November 18) in Shanghai, China.

Models including Alessandra Ambrosio, Bella Hadid, Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell and Taylor Hill all gathered for the iconic pre-show runway photo.

The show is set to tape this weekend with musical guests including Katy Perry.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will air November 28th at 10 PM on CBS.
Just Jared on Facebook
victorias secret models arrive in shanghai 01
victorias secret models arrive in shanghai 02
victorias secret models arrive in shanghai 03
victorias secret models arrive in shanghai 04
victorias secret models arrive in shanghai 05
victorias secret models arrive in shanghai 06

Photos: Victoria's Secret
Posted to: Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Bella Hadid, Candice Swanepoel, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro, Lily Aldridge, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell, Taylor Hill

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr