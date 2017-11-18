Adriana Lima & 'Victoria's Secret' Models Arrive in Shanghai Ahead of Fashion Show!

Adriana Lima and the Victoria’s Secret Angels are ready to rock the runway!

The 36-year-old supermodel and 54 other VS models kicked off the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show celebrations on Saturday (November 18) in Shanghai, China.

Models including Alessandra Ambrosio, Bella Hadid, Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell and Taylor Hill all gathered for the iconic pre-show runway photo.

The show is set to tape this weekend with musical guests including Katy Perry.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will air November 28th at 10 PM on CBS.