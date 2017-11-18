AHS' Sarah Paulson & Leslie Grossman Enjoy a Fun Girls Night!
Their characters may not have clicked on American Horror Story: Cult, but Sarah Paulson and Leslie Grossman are great friends in real life!
The gal pals enjoyed a fun night on the town on Friday (November 17) in New York City.
Sarah and Leslie were seen laughing while leaving Saks Fifth Avenue after a shopping trip.
Leslie took to Instagram to share a photo of Sarah sipping a martini in a restaurant. “As soon as she finished her martini she bought the horse painting behind her,” she captioned the pic seen below.