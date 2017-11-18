Top Stories
Was Gigi Hadid Denied a Visa to China? Victoria's Secret Exec Responds to Rumors

'Incredibles 2' Teaser Trailer &amp; First Look Photo Released!

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 Performers Announced!

Meek Mill Just Got Good News While Serving Prison Sentence

Sat, 18 November 2017 at 8:47 pm

AHS' Sarah Paulson & Leslie Grossman Enjoy a Fun Girls Night!

AHS' Sarah Paulson & Leslie Grossman Enjoy a Fun Girls Night!

Their characters may not have clicked on American Horror Story: Cult, but Sarah Paulson and Leslie Grossman are great friends in real life!

The gal pals enjoyed a fun night on the town on Friday (November 17) in New York City.

Sarah and Leslie were seen laughing while leaving Saks Fifth Avenue after a shopping trip.

Leslie took to Instagram to share a photo of Sarah sipping a martini in a restaurant. “As soon as she finished her martini she bought the horse painting behind her,” she captioned the pic seen below.
