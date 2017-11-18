AMAs Flashback: Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber's Last Red Carpet Appearance, Six Years Ago!

The last time Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber walked a red carpet together was at the 2011 American Music Awards and now that the couple is back on, we totally are wondering if they’ll attend the show together again!

Selena is set to perform at the AMAs on Sunday night and Justin has four nominations, including two in the category for Collaboration of the Year.

Back in 2011, Justin performed his song “Mistletoe” during the show and also appeared during LMFAO‘s finale as a surprise guest. Selena was one of the presenters that evening.

Do you think Selena and Justin will attend the show together again? Make sure to follow along with JustJared.com as we live blog the event tomorrow night!

15+ pictures inside from Selena and Justin‘s appearance in 2011…