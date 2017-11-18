Top Stories
Was Gigi Hadid Denied a Visa to China? Victoria's Secret Exec Responds to Rumors

'Incredibles 2' Teaser Trailer &amp; First Look Photo Released!

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 Performers Announced!

Meek Mill Just Got Good News While Serving Prison Sentence

Sat, 18 November 2017 at 7:20 pm

BTS & Zedd Want to Collaborate On a Song Together!

BTS & Zedd Want to Collaborate On a Song Together!

BTS pose for a group shot while stopping by Westwood One Backstage at the AMAs Radio Row event on Saturday (November 18) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The South Korean pop group recently got an offer to collaborate with Zedd!

“@BTS_twt hi guys. I hear u wanna collaborate with me. Let’s do it. :),” he wrote. And the guys responded, “let’s do it !!,” with a couple of smiley faces.

Hopefully while they’re in town, they can all do a song together!

Be sure to tune in to the American Music Awards tomorrow night to see BTS perform their song “DNA”!

Check out more photos of BTS below…
Photos: Bobby Quillard
Posted to: BTS, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, Love, rap monster, Suga, v

