Charlotte McKinney, Ashley Madekwe & Georgie Flores Celebrate Aritzia x Levi's Launch!

Charlotte McKinney was all about red at the Levi’s x Aritzia launch party!

The 24-year-old model stepped out in a cute red leather jacket at the event on Thursday night (November 16) at Levi’s Haus of Strauss in Los Angeles.

She was also joined by Georgie Flores, Ashley Madekwe, AJ Michalka, Adelaide Kane and Alanna Masterson.

During the event, guests got to check out the new Levi’s x Aritzia vintage-inspired denim collection and event got to embroider their own pair!

Later in the night, Charlotte took to her Instagram to share a cute selfie from the event, captioning it, “Close up.”

FYI: Ashley and Georgie are wearing Levi’s x Aritzia jeans. Ashley and AJ are wearing Artizia tops.