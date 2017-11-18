Top Stories
Ryan Seacrest Denies 'Reckless' Misconduct Claim From Former Stylist

Ryan Seacrest Denies 'Reckless' Misconduct Claim From Former Stylist

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Surrogate Didn't Know Whose Baby She's Carrying!

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Surrogate Didn't Know Whose Baby She's Carrying!

Selena Gomez &amp; Marshmello Drop 'Wolves' Music Video - Watch Now!

Selena Gomez & Marshmello Drop 'Wolves' Music Video - Watch Now!

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Sat, 18 November 2017 at 4:00 am

Charlotte McKinney, Ashley Madekwe & Georgie Flores Celebrate Aritzia x Levi's Launch!

Charlotte McKinney, Ashley Madekwe & Georgie Flores Celebrate Aritzia x Levi's Launch!

Charlotte McKinney was all about red at the Levi’s x Aritzia launch party!

The 24-year-old model stepped out in a cute red leather jacket at the event on Thursday night (November 16) at Levi’s Haus of Strauss in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Charlotte McKinney

She was also joined by Georgie Flores, Ashley Madekwe, AJ Michalka, Adelaide Kane and Alanna Masterson.

During the event, guests got to check out the new Levi’s x Aritzia vintage-inspired denim collection and event got to embroider their own pair!

Later in the night, Charlotte took to her Instagram to share a cute selfie from the event, captioning it, “Close up.”

FYI: Ashley and Georgie are wearing Levi’s x Aritzia jeans. Ashley and AJ are wearing Artizia tops.

Just Jared on Facebook
charlotte mckinney georgie flores levis aritzia launch 01
charlotte mckinney georgie flores levis aritzia launch 02
charlotte mckinney georgie flores levis aritzia launch 03
charlotte mckinney georgie flores levis aritzia launch 04
charlotte mckinney georgie flores levis aritzia launch 05
charlotte mckinney georgie flores levis aritzia launch 06
charlotte mckinney georgie flores levis aritzia launch 07
charlotte mckinney georgie flores levis aritzia launch 08
charlotte mckinney georgie flores levis aritzia launch 09
charlotte mckinney georgie flores levis aritzia launch 10
charlotte mckinney georgie flores levis aritzia launch 11
charlotte mckinney georgie flores levis aritzia launch 12
charlotte mckinney georgie flores levis aritzia launch 13

Photos: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com
Posted to: Adelaide Kane, AJ Michalka, Alanna Masterson, Ashley Madekwe, Charlotte McKinney, Georgie Flores

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr