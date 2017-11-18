Chinese Model Liu Wen Joins Taylor Hill & Candice Swanepoel for Shanghai Store Appearance

Liu Wen, Taylor Hill, and Candice Swanepoel pose for a cute photo while making an appearance at the Victoria’s Secret store at Lippo Plaza on Saturday (November 18) in Shanghai, China.

The ladies are in town for the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which will be filmed in Shanghai for the first time.

The show has previously been filmed in New York City, Cannes, Paris, London, Miami, and Los Angeles.

Liu is from China, so this is a great opportunity for her to show the fellow models her home country!