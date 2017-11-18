Chrissy Teigen Trolls the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Jokes About Being in Shanghai

Top Stories
Sat, 18 November 2017 at 6:02 pm

Chrissy Teigen is NOT in Shanghai to walk in the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, but some gullible fans might fall for her jokes and think she is!

The 31-year-old model took to her Instagram Stories to live blog her fake day in Shanghai, including her workout and the flowers that were sent to her by “Gisele Bundchen and Justin Bieber.”

“Hey guys, I’m in Shanghai, getting ready for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Nervous, but think I’m gonna kill it!” Chrissy said in the video. In the next one she said, “Hey guys, here in Shanghai. Thank you so much for the flowers. VS baby, for life!”

Chrissy continued, “Gonna try to get one last gym session in. Gotta look sick! Closing the show!” She then zoomed in on bottles of syrup.

“Just finished my workout sesh. Doing lots of obviously ab work. I’m sweating as you can see from it. I go hard,” she said while wrapped in a towel.

Chrissy then showed off more flowers and said, “Gisele Bündchen and Justin Bieber just sent me these to congratulate me on the show. All they’re doing is making me nervous though. I’m so nervous!”

Chrissy also joked around on Twitter and even had fans Photoshop her into a picture with the angels!
