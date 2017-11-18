Top Stories
Was Gigi Hadid Denied a Visa to China? Victoria's Secret Exec Responds to Rumors

'Incredibles 2' Teaser Trailer & First Look Photo Released!

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 Performers Announced!

Meek Mill Just Got Good News While Serving Prison Sentence

Sat, 18 November 2017 at 2:19 pm

David Cassidy in 'Critical Condition,' Suffering from Organ Failure

David Cassidy in 'Critical Condition,' Suffering from Organ Failure

David Cassidy is in “critical condition” after being rushed to the hospital three days ago.

The 67-year-old singer and former Partridge Family star is currently in an induced coma and “it’s looking grim,” a source told TMZ.

Cassidy is reportedly in need of a liver transplant or he could die soon. He is suffering from organ failure and also kidney failure, according to the site.

David, who is the father of Arrow actress Katie Cassidy, has family arriving to the hospital to comfort him. We are sending our thoughts during this difficult time.
Photos: WENN
David Cassidy

