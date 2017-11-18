David Cassidy in 'Critical Condition,' Suffering from Organ Failure

David Cassidy is in “critical condition” after being rushed to the hospital three days ago.

The 67-year-old singer and former Partridge Family star is currently in an induced coma and “it’s looking grim,” a source told TMZ.

Cassidy is reportedly in need of a liver transplant or he could die soon. He is suffering from organ failure and also kidney failure, according to the site.

David, who is the father of Arrow actress Katie Cassidy, has family arriving to the hospital to comfort him. We are sending our thoughts during this difficult time.