Fashion Designer Azzedine Alaia Dies at 77, Celebs Pay Tribute

Azzedine Alaia has sadly died at the age of 77.

The fashion designer passed away on Saturday (November 18) following a bad fall a week and a half ago, according to French outlet Le Point.

Alaia was known for the clingy style of his fashion and he was dubbed the “king of cling.” His first collection was released in 1980 and he went on to dress countless stars.

Celebs like Victoria Beckham and Kris Jenner have already spoken out on social media to pay tribute to Alaia. Read some of the tweets below.

A sad day. Rest in peace #azzedinealaia …You were a true master and one of my biggest inspirations 🙏 x VB pic.twitter.com/ZIFMRtHHCH — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) November 18, 2017

