Fashion Designer Azzedine Alaia Dies at 77, Celebs Pay Tribute
Azzedine Alaia has sadly died at the age of 77.
The fashion designer passed away on Saturday (November 18) following a bad fall a week and a half ago, according to French outlet Le Point.
Alaia was known for the clingy style of his fashion and he was dubbed the “king of cling.” His first collection was released in 1980 and he went on to dress countless stars.
Celebs like Victoria Beckham and Kris Jenner have already spoken out on social media to pay tribute to Alaia. Read some of the tweets below.
A sad day. Rest in peace #azzedinealaia …You were a true master and one of my biggest inspirations 🙏 x VB pic.twitter.com/ZIFMRtHHCH
— Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) November 18, 2017
What a beautiful gift you were…thank you for all of the wonderful memories.. RIP #azzedinealaia #loved pic.twitter.com/cJA3PF3yTv
— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) November 18, 2017
#AzzedineAlaïa Bless you & all of the beauty you have shared with so Many of Us. For being a friend & a teacher. An icon with a stunning heart.
— Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) November 18, 2017
RIP #AzzedineAlaia. His dresses helped define Hollywood Glamour for over 30 years. Here I am in one of his gowns in 2002. (Photo: Ray Mickshaw for wireimage) pic.twitter.com/zZKm0nmUaH
— Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) November 18, 2017
A creative force. An inspiration. A legend. Rest In Peace #AzzedineAlaïa 💔 pic.twitter.com/g46VViDrW8
— Riccardo Tisci (@ricardotisci) November 18, 2017
RIP #azzedinealaia …. A gentleman and a genius. I had the pleasure to first meet Azzedine in… https://t.co/pIsBQGEbTv
— kylie minogue (@kylieminogue) November 18, 2017
A fashion legend and true original. We will miss this creative genius #rip #azzedinealaia https://t.co/Vk2F72pbFq pic.twitter.com/E7BoaEilBf
— Nina Garcia (@ninagarcia) November 18, 2017