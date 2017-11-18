Top Stories
Was Gigi Hadid Denied a Visa to China? Victoria's Secret Exec Responds to Rumors

Was Gigi Hadid Denied a Visa to China? Victoria's Secret Exec Responds to Rumors

'Incredibles 2' Teaser Trailer &amp; First Look Photo Released!

'Incredibles 2' Teaser Trailer & First Look Photo Released!

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 Performers Announced!

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 Performers Announced!

Meek Mill Just Got Good News While Serving Prison Sentence

Meek Mill Just Got Good News While Serving Prison Sentence

Sat, 18 November 2017 at 4:05 pm

Greta Gerwig Calls Directing Her Favorite Thing She's Ever Done

Greta Gerwig Calls Directing Her Favorite Thing She's Ever Done

Greta Gerwig speaks to the audience during a Q&A following a special screening of Lady Bird on Friday (November 17) at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City.

The 34-year-old actress wrote and directed the new movie and she calls the process her favorite thing in her career thus far.

“There’s nothing more thrilling than watching great actors say things that you wrote and bring them to life,” Greta said on GMA. “It’s my favorite thing I’ve ever done. I love it so much.”

“It’s so amazing because I just know how much love everyone put into it who made it,” she added of the talented people she worked with on the film.
Just Jared on Facebook
greta gerwig calls directing her favorite thing shes ever done 01
greta gerwig calls directing her favorite thing shes ever done 02
greta gerwig calls directing her favorite thing shes ever done 03
greta gerwig calls directing her favorite thing shes ever done 04
greta gerwig calls directing her favorite thing shes ever done 05
greta gerwig calls directing her favorite thing shes ever done 06
greta gerwig calls directing her favorite thing shes ever done 07
greta gerwig calls directing her favorite thing shes ever done 08
greta gerwig calls directing her favorite thing shes ever done 09
greta gerwig calls directing her favorite thing shes ever done 10
greta gerwig calls directing her favorite thing shes ever done 11
greta gerwig calls directing her favorite thing shes ever done 12
greta gerwig calls directing her favorite thing shes ever done 13

Credit: Patrick Lewis; Photos: Starpix/Just Jared
Posted to: Greta Gerwig

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr