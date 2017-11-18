Greta Gerwig Calls Directing Her Favorite Thing She's Ever Done

Greta Gerwig speaks to the audience during a Q&A following a special screening of Lady Bird on Friday (November 17) at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City.

The 34-year-old actress wrote and directed the new movie and she calls the process her favorite thing in her career thus far.

“There’s nothing more thrilling than watching great actors say things that you wrote and bring them to life,” Greta said on GMA. “It’s my favorite thing I’ve ever done. I love it so much.”

“It’s so amazing because I just know how much love everyone put into it who made it,” she added of the talented people she worked with on the film.