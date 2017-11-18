Top Stories
Was Gigi Hadid Denied a Visa to China? Victoria's Secret Exec Responds to Rumors

'Incredibles 2' Teaser Trailer & First Look Photo Released!

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 Performers Announced!

Meek Mill Just Got Good News While Serving Prison Sentence

Hailee Steinfeld & DJ Khaled Dress Up For Variety Hitmaker Awards 2017

Hailee Steinfeld & DJ Khaled Dress Up For Variety Hitmaker Awards 2017

Hailee Steinfeld and DJ Khaled put on their best while walking the red carpet at the 2017 Variety Hitmaker Awards on Saturday (November 18) in Los Angeles.

The two music stars were joined by fellow hitmakers Noah Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter, and Kat Graham, as well as Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo.

“mocha chocolata ya ya @Variety #Hitmakers,” Sabrina tweeted about her outfit.

Hailee will be hitting the stage at the American Music Awards TOMORROW (November 19)! She will be performing her new song “Let Go” alongside her collaborators Florida Georgia Line and Alesso.

If you missed it, watch the just released music video for “Let Go” right here.
