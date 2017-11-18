'Incredibles 2' Teaser Trailer & First Look Photo Released!

The teaser trailer for the upcoming movie Incredibles 2 has been released!

The first look at the upcoming Disney/Pixar movie shows Jack-Jack emerging with his superpowers and his dad Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) reacting with joy… until the baby’s sneeze unleashes a fireball, lightning, and a laser beam.

Incredibles 2 is set to hit theaters everywhere on June 15, 2018.

Here is the official synopsis: “Everyone’s favorite family of superheroes is back in “Incredibles 2” – but this time Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is in the spotlight, leaving Bob (Nelson) at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell) and Dash (voice of Huck Milner) to navigate the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life. It’s a tough transistion for everyone, made tougher by the fact that the family is still unaware of baby Jack-Jack’s emerging superpowers. When a new villain hatches a brilliant and dangerous plot, the family and Frozone (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) must find a way to work together again—which is easier said than done, even when they’re all Incredible.”



Incredibles 2 Official Teaser Trailer