Top Stories
Was Gigi Hadid Denied a Visa to China? Victoria's Secret Exec Responds to Rumors

Was Gigi Hadid Denied a Visa to China? Victoria's Secret Exec Responds to Rumors

Ryan Seacrest Denies 'Reckless' Misconduct Claim From Former Stylist

Ryan Seacrest Denies 'Reckless' Misconduct Claim From Former Stylist

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Surrogate Didn't Know Whose Baby She's Carrying!

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Surrogate Didn't Know Whose Baby She's Carrying!

Selena Gomez &amp; Marshmello Drop 'Wolves' Music Video - Watch Now!

Selena Gomez & Marshmello Drop 'Wolves' Music Video - Watch Now!

Sat, 18 November 2017 at 11:06 am

'Incredibles 2' Teaser Trailer & First Look Photo Released!

'Incredibles 2' Teaser Trailer & First Look Photo Released!

The teaser trailer for the upcoming movie Incredibles 2 has been released!

The first look at the upcoming Disney/Pixar movie shows Jack-Jack emerging with his superpowers and his dad Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) reacting with joy… until the baby’s sneeze unleashes a fireball, lightning, and a laser beam.

Incredibles 2 is set to hit theaters everywhere on June 15, 2018.

Here is the official synopsis: “Everyone’s favorite family of superheroes is back in “Incredibles 2” – but this time Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is in the spotlight, leaving Bob (Nelson) at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell) and Dash (voice of Huck Milner) to navigate the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life. It’s a tough transistion for everyone, made tougher by the fact that the family is still unaware of baby Jack-Jack’s emerging superpowers. When a new villain hatches a brilliant and dangerous plot, the family and Frozone (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) must find a way to work together again—which is easier said than done, even when they’re all Incredible.”


Incredibles 2 Official Teaser Trailer
Just Jared on Facebook
incredibles 2 teaser trailer 01
incredibles 2 teaser trailer 02

Photos: Disney
Posted to: Disney, Incredibles 2, Movies, Pixar, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr