Jennifer Garner & Maika Monroe Premiere 'The Tribes of Palos Verdes' in LA

Jennifer Garner got glam for the premiere of The Tribes of Palos Verdes!

The 45-year-old actress hit the red carpet at the event on Friday night (November 17) at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

She was joined by her co-star Maika Monroe, who brought her boyfriend Joe Keery. Their cast mates Justin Kirk and Cody Fern were also in attendance.

The film, based on the book of the same name, follows the Mason family’s move to idyllic Palos Verdes, California.

The family has mixed reactions to their new environment and daughter Medina attempts to escape the volatile situation by surfing her way to happiness.

The Tribes of Palos Verdes is set to hit theaters on December 1st.