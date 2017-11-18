Top Stories
Sat, 18 November 2017 at 1:24 pm

Jessica Chastain Takes You Inside Sexist Auditions on 'Fallon'

Jessica Chastain Takes You Inside Sexist Auditions on 'Fallon'

Jessica Chastain is taking viewers inside what an audition looks like for women in Hollywood.

The two-time Oscar-nominated actress appeared in a sketch called “Every Audition Ever” while guesting on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday (November 17) in New York City.

During the sketch, Jessica was asked to read the same line over and over again in different ways, with the casting director asking her to sound “hot,” “young,” and other sexist things.

That same night, Jessica attended a screening of her movie Molly’s Game at the MoMa.


Every Audition Ever with Jessica Chastain
Photos: Getty, NBC
