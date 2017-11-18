Joe Jonas & DNCE Hilariously Pose For Photographers in Rio

Joe Jonas and Cole Whittle flex for the cameras while hanging out on Saturday (November 18) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The guys were joined by their DNCE band mates Cole Whittle and JinJoo Lee.

DNCE is in town to start the South American leg of Bruno Mars‘ 24K Magic World Tour, where they are serving as the opening act.

“FINALMENTE ESTAMOS NO RIO!!! QUE LUGAR LINDO!!!!” Joe captioned a photo that day, which translates to “Finally we are in Rio!!! What a beautiful place!!!!”

They also celebrated JinJoo‘s birthday a few days prior. Happy belated birthday JinJoo!!