Was Gigi Hadid Denied a Visa to China? Victoria's Secret Exec Responds to Rumors

'Incredibles 2' Teaser Trailer & First Look Photo Released!

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 Performers Announced!

Meek Mill Just Got Good News While Serving Prison Sentence

Sat, 18 November 2017 at 1:47 pm

Joe Jonas & DNCE Hilariously Pose For Photographers in Rio

Joe Jonas and Cole Whittle flex for the cameras while hanging out on Saturday (November 18) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The guys were joined by their DNCE band mates Cole Whittle and JinJoo Lee.

DNCE is in town to start the South American leg of Bruno Mars24K Magic World Tour, where they are serving as the opening act.

“FINALMENTE ESTAMOS NO RIO!!! QUE LUGAR LINDO!!!!” Joe captioned a photo that day, which translates to “Finally we are in Rio!!! What a beautiful place!!!!”

They also celebrated JinJoo‘s birthday a few days prior. Happy belated birthday JinJoo!!

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

