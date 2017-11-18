Kate Upton & Justin Verlander Missed Their Wedding Festivities Due to the World Series

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are glowing newlyweds while sitting down for an interview together on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday (November 17) in New York City.

The newly married couple opened up about their wedding and how they missed some of the festivities in Italy due to the World Series.

Justin was traded to the Houston Astros on August 31 and his season changed drastically with the move. He originally didn’t think he would be going to the World Series with the Detroit Tigers, so he and Kate picked their wedding date during that week.

“Everybody is in Italy. Everyone’s at the venue,” Kate said of the night of game seven of the World Series. “We had an event that night and everyone’s texting us like, ‘Your wedding is so pretty! Wish you were here!’”

Also pictured inside: Kate and Justin appearing at the Build Series earlier in the day.



