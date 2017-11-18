Kendrick Lamar Honored as a Hitmaker at Variety Luncheon

Kendrick Lamar appears on stage to accept his award while attending the Variety Hitmakers Luncheon on Saturday (November 18) at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 30-year-old rapper was honored at the Artist Hitmaker of the Year. He met up with DJ Khaled, who was presented with the Mediabase PowerPlaylist Award. Guests at the event cocktails from CÎROC French Vanilla.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time, since I was 13, 14 years old,” Kendrick said (via Variety). “To hone in the title of a hitmaker means a lot because we put a lot of time and a lot of effort [in the studio].”

“I thank each and every one of you for allowing me to evolve and let me make these weird a— songs that y’all like. These songs represent me and who I am. I want to continue to push that envelope and hopefully I continue to have y’all ears to do so,” he added.