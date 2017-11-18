Top Stories
Lena Dunham Apologizes for Defending 'Girls' Writer from Sexual Assault Allegations

Lena Dunham Apologizes for Defending 'Girls' Writer from Sexual Assault Allegations

Sara Ramirez Reveals If She'll Ever Return to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Sara Ramirez Reveals If She'll Ever Return to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Was Gigi Hadid Denied a Visa to China? Victoria's Secret Exec Responds to Rumors

Was Gigi Hadid Denied a Visa to China? Victoria's Secret Exec Responds to Rumors

Meek Mill Just Got Good News While Serving Prison Sentence

Meek Mill Just Got Good News While Serving Prison Sentence

Sat, 18 November 2017 at 11:39 pm

Kendrick Lamar Honored as a Hitmaker at Variety Luncheon

Kendrick Lamar Honored as a Hitmaker at Variety Luncheon

Kendrick Lamar appears on stage to accept his award while attending the Variety Hitmakers Luncheon on Saturday (November 18) at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 30-year-old rapper was honored at the Artist Hitmaker of the Year. He met up with DJ Khaled, who was presented with the Mediabase PowerPlaylist Award. Guests at the event cocktails from CÎROC French Vanilla.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time, since I was 13, 14 years old,” Kendrick said (via Variety). “To hone in the title of a hitmaker means a lot because we put a lot of time and a lot of effort [in the studio].”

“I thank each and every one of you for allowing me to evolve and let me make these weird a— songs that y’all like. These songs represent me and who I am. I want to continue to push that envelope and hopefully I continue to have y’all ears to do so,” he added.
Just Jared on Facebook
kendrick lamar variety hitmakers luncheon 01
kendrick lamar variety hitmakers luncheon 02
kendrick lamar variety hitmakers luncheon 03
kendrick lamar variety hitmakers luncheon 04
kendrick lamar variety hitmakers luncheon 05
kendrick lamar variety hitmakers luncheon 06
kendrick lamar variety hitmakers luncheon 07
kendrick lamar variety hitmakers luncheon 08
kendrick lamar variety hitmakers luncheon 09
kendrick lamar variety hitmakers luncheon 10
kendrick lamar variety hitmakers luncheon 11
kendrick lamar variety hitmakers luncheon 12
kendrick lamar variety hitmakers luncheon 13
kendrick lamar variety hitmakers luncheon 14
kendrick lamar variety hitmakers luncheon 15

Photos: Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Posted to: DJ Khaled, Kendrick Lamar

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr