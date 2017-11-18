Top Stories
Was Gigi Hadid Denied a Visa to China? Victoria's Secret Exec Responds to Rumors

'Incredibles 2' Teaser Trailer & First Look Photo Released!

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 Performers Announced!

Meek Mill Just Got Good News While Serving Prison Sentence

Sat, 18 November 2017 at 6:27 pm

Kerry Washington & 'Scandal' Cast Attend Vulture Festival After That Crazy Fall Finale!

Kerry Washington, Bellamy Young, and Tony Goldwyn hit the red carpet for the Scandal panel held during the Vulture Festival LA on Saturday (November 18) at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood.

The actors were joined by co-stars Darby Stanchfield, Guillermo Diaz, Jeff Perry, Scott Foley, Cornelius Smith Jr., George Newburn, and Joe Morton.

The panel happened just days after the crazy fall finale episode that left the fate of one of the characters in question.

During the panel, Bellamy opened up about getting to see women in power on the show.

“[The show is] acclimating the country to seeing females in power,” Bellamy said (via THR). “I think the genesis was watching Quinn (Katie Lowes) become in charge of QPA…and being pregnant in the work place.… There are a lot of lady presidents [on TV] right now, and I think it matters. Shonda’s thing is always, if you can see it, you can be it.”

FYI: Kerry is wearing an Altuzarra dress.
