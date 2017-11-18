Kim Kardashian Dines with the Billionaire Who Bought Her Home

Kim Kardashian looks chic in her black dress while leaving Craig’s restaurant on Friday night (November 17) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 37-year-old reality star was joined for dinner by billionaire Marina Acton, who recently purchased Kim‘s Bel Air mansion for $17.8 million.

Marina spoke to TMZ outside of the restaurant and said she didn’t buy the home just because Kim and Kanye lived there. “It’s an artistic house and I want to build a studio there,” she said. “It’s very inspiring. It has nothing to do with celebrity status.”