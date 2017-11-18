Top Stories
Was Gigi Hadid Denied a Visa to China? Victoria's Secret Exec Responds to Rumors

Was Gigi Hadid Denied a Visa to China? Victoria's Secret Exec Responds to Rumors

'Incredibles 2' Teaser Trailer &amp; First Look Photo Released!

'Incredibles 2' Teaser Trailer & First Look Photo Released!

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 Performers Announced!

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 Performers Announced!

Meek Mill Just Got Good News While Serving Prison Sentence

Meek Mill Just Got Good News While Serving Prison Sentence

Sat, 18 November 2017 at 1:50 pm

Kim Kardashian Dines with the Billionaire Who Bought Her Home

Kim Kardashian Dines with the Billionaire Who Bought Her Home

Kim Kardashian looks chic in her black dress while leaving Craig’s restaurant on Friday night (November 17) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 37-year-old reality star was joined for dinner by billionaire Marina Acton, who recently purchased Kim‘s Bel Air mansion for $17.8 million.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian

Marina spoke to TMZ outside of the restaurant and said she didn’t buy the home just because Kim and Kanye lived there. “It’s an artistic house and I want to build a studio there,” she said. “It’s very inspiring. It has nothing to do with celebrity status.”
Just Jared on Facebook
kim kardashian dines with the billionaire who bought her home 01
kim kardashian dines with the billionaire who bought her home 02
kim kardashian dines with the billionaire who bought her home 03
kim kardashian dines with the billionaire who bought her home 04
kim kardashian dines with the billionaire who bought her home 05
kim kardashian dines with the billionaire who bought her home 06
kim kardashian dines with the billionaire who bought her home 07
kim kardashian dines with the billionaire who bought her home 08
kim kardashian dines with the billionaire who bought her home 09
kim kardashian dines with the billionaire who bought her home 10
kim kardashian dines with the billionaire who bought her home 11
kim kardashian dines with the billionaire who bought her home 12
kim kardashian dines with the billionaire who bought her home 13
kim kardashian dines with the billionaire who bought her home 14
kim kardashian dines with the billionaire who bought her home 15
kim kardashian dines with the billionaire who bought her home 16
kim kardashian dines with the billionaire who bought her home 17
kim kardashian dines with the billionaire who bought her home 18
kim kardashian dines with the billionaire who bought her home 19
kim kardashian dines with the billionaire who bought her home 20
kim kardashian dines with the billionaire who bought her home 21
kim kardashian dines with the billionaire who bought her home 22
kim kardashian dines with the billionaire who bought her home 23
kim kardashian dines with the billionaire who bought her home 24
kim kardashian dines with the billionaire who bought her home 25
kim kardashian dines with the billionaire who bought her home 26
kim kardashian dines with the billionaire who bought her home 27
kim kardashian dines with the billionaire who bought her home 28
kim kardashian dines with the billionaire who bought her home 29
kim kardashian dines with the billionaire who bought her home 30
kim kardashian dines with the billionaire who bought her home 31
kim kardashian dines with the billionaire who bought her home 32
kim kardashian dines with the billionaire who bought her home 33
kim kardashian dines with the billionaire who bought her home 34
kim kardashian dines with the billionaire who bought her home 35
kim kardashian dines with the billionaire who bought her home 36
kim kardashian dines with the billionaire who bought her home 37
kim kardashian dines with the billionaire who bought her home 38
kim kardashian dines with the billionaire who bought her home 39

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Kim Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr