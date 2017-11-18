Lady Gaga Mourns the Death of Her Friend Azzedine Alaia

Lady Gaga has written a touching tribute to remember the late fashion designer Azzedine Alaia, who passed away today at the age of 77.

The entertainer took to Instagram to share several photos of her and Azzedine, along with a beautiful message.

“I’ll mourn forever the loss of my friend. A true genius in not only fashion but in his heart. He was a king and had the highest standards of design and work ethic. He was so giving, so loving, his heart so full and pure,” Gaga wrote.

“I️’d watch in awe as he hand made each and every piece, his fingers touching the fabric like poetry. Then he would want to feed us all, and cook with his own hands and talk for hours at the table while his dogs would run around joyfully smelling the delicious food he made us,” she continued.

“To say he was special would be an understatement. To say he was integral, important and influential to fashion is simply not enough. There was no one who did what he did. No one knew a woman’s body like him. He should be celebrated as one of the greatest fashion designers the world has ever known. I️ love you, Azzedine. I️’m devastated I️ didn’t get to say goodbye. I️ love you,” Gaga concluded.

Read what more celebs wrote in their tributes to the fashion icon.