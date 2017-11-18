Top Stories
Was Gigi Hadid Denied a Visa to China? Victoria's Secret Exec Responds to Rumors

Was Gigi Hadid Denied a Visa to China? Victoria's Secret Exec Responds to Rumors

'Incredibles 2' Teaser Trailer &amp; First Look Photo Released!

'Incredibles 2' Teaser Trailer & First Look Photo Released!

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 Performers Announced!

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 Performers Announced!

Meek Mill Just Got Good News While Serving Prison Sentence

Meek Mill Just Got Good News While Serving Prison Sentence

Sat, 18 November 2017 at 3:44 pm

Lady Gaga Mourns the Death of Her Friend Azzedine Alaia

Lady Gaga Mourns the Death of Her Friend Azzedine Alaia

Lady Gaga has written a touching tribute to remember the late fashion designer Azzedine Alaia, who passed away today at the age of 77.

The entertainer took to Instagram to share several photos of her and Azzedine, along with a beautiful message.

“I’ll mourn forever the loss of my friend. A true genius in not only fashion but in his heart. He was a king and had the highest standards of design and work ethic. He was so giving, so loving, his heart so full and pure,” Gaga wrote.

“I️’d watch in awe as he hand made each and every piece, his fingers touching the fabric like poetry. Then he would want to feed us all, and cook with his own hands and talk for hours at the table while his dogs would run around joyfully smelling the delicious food he made us,” she continued.

“To say he was special would be an understatement. To say he was integral, important and influential to fashion is simply not enough. There was no one who did what he did. No one knew a woman’s body like him. He should be celebrated as one of the greatest fashion designers the world has ever known. I️ love you, Azzedine. I️’m devastated I️ didn’t get to say goodbye. I️ love you,” Gaga concluded.

Read what more celebs wrote in their tributes to the fashion icon.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Lady Gaga
Posted to: Azzedine Alaïa, Lady Gaga

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr