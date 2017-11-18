Malcolm Young Dead - AC/DC Guitarist Dies at 64

Malcolm Young, one of the co-founders of the band AC/DC, has died at the age of 64.

The band confirmed the sad news with a statement on their website.

“Today it is with deep heartfelt sadness that AC/DC has to announce the passing of Malcolm Young,” the statement read. “He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever. Malcolm, job well done.”

Australia’s SBS confirmed that Young passed away on Saturday (November 18) with his family by his side.

Young quit the band a few years ago after he revealed that he had been suffering from dementia. He co-founded the band in 1973 with brother Angus Young.

We send our thoughts and condolences to Malcolm‘s loved ones during this difficult time.