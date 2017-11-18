Top Stories
Ryan Seacrest Denies 'Reckless' Misconduct Claim From Former Stylist

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Surrogate Didn't Know Whose Baby She's Carrying!

Selena Gomez & Marshmello Drop 'Wolves' Music Video - Watch Now!

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Sat, 18 November 2017 at 6:00 am

Mariah Carey Doesn't Want to be the Queen of Christmas!

Mariah Carey‘s Christmas songs may be iconic but she’s not so sure she wants to be the “Queen of Christmas!”

The 47-year-old singer recently opened up about her mixed feelings about the title.

“It’s not that I’m not thrilled. I just don’t think I deserve it. I’m just a person who likes Christmas, OK? Who happened to write some songs,” Mariah told THR.

Although she doesn’t feel like she deserves the title, she definitely has fond memories surrounding the holiday.

“I’ve always loved Christmas. Even though we didn’t have a lot of material things, like money, my mom would always make it festive. She would wrap up, like, some fruit and sign the card from the dog or the cat. Just to have something to open up. Because I grew up in New York, sometimes we had snow at Christmas. Now I try to create this magical moment with Christmas where Santa Claus comes, and it’s in Aspen,” Mariah explained.

