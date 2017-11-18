Meryl Streep Tells Story of Fighting Off an Abuser with Cher

Meryl Streep is opening up about her own experiences with physical violence and how she saw sprung into action to fight off an abuser.

The three-time Oscar-winning actress detailed her personal experiences while speaking at an event for the Committee to Protect Journalists earlier in the week.

Meryl says that for one of the instances, her friend Cher was present.

“I learned something about life that I wouldn’t have known otherwise and I was lucky because my instincts served me well,” she said (via People). “In one instance, I played dead and waited until the blows stopped — watching like people say you do from about 50 feet above from where I was beaten. And in the second instance, someone else was being abused and I just went completely nuts and went after this man. Ask Cher — she was there. And the thug ran away, it was a miracle.”