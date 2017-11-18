Michelle Dockery & 'Downton Abbey' Cast Reunite For Exhibition Opening!

Michelle Dockery and the Downton Abbey cast are celebrating the opening of an exhibition based on the show!

The 35-year-old actress stepped out at the opening gala on Friday evening (November 17) in New York City.

She was joined by her co-stars Sophie McShera, Lesley Nicol, Joanne Froggatt and Allen Leech.

The special exhibition is based on the show’s characters and iconic house and will immerse attendees in social history, culture, and some memorable moments from the six seasons.

The Downton Abbey exhibit is set to be open through January 31, 2018.