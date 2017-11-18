Sat, 18 November 2017 at 2:34 pm
Pink's American Music Awards Performance Will Be Crazy!
- Just wait until you see photos of Pink practicing for her performance at the American Music Awards – TMZ
- Fans are disappointed in Gabby Douglas for her response to Aly Raisman – Just Jared Jr
- Kirsten Dunst looks so good next to her fiance – Lainey Gossip
- Rock stars mourn the death of AC/DC’s Malcolm Young – TooFab
- Mad Men‘s Matthew Weiner responds to sexual harassment claim against him – The Hollywood Reporter
Just Jared on Facebook