Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip Celebrate 70th Wedding Anniversary with New Portait!

Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip pose for a portrait in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary.

The portrait, taken in November, marks the couple’s diamond wedding anniversary, which is on Monday (November 20).

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh got married in 1947 and you can watch a reenactment of the ceremony in the Netflix series The Crown. They are the first royal couple to make it to their 70th wedding anniversary!

The Queen is seen wearing her “Scarab” brooch, which was designed by Andrew Grima and gifted to her in 1966.