Riverdale's KJ Apa Shows Abs For First Ever Issue of 'The Hero Winter Annual 2017'

KJ Apa takes a bite out of his necklace while gracing the cover of the first The HERO Winter Annual magazine.

The 20-year-old Riverdale actor went shirtless for most of his cover shoot.

“I’m on the cover of the launch issue of The HERO Winter Annual 2017! Check out the HERO website for more info @hero_magazine,” KJ tweeted.

The HERO Winter Annual full mag will be released on Tuesday (November 21) and features a few of our other favorites too!

13 Reasons Why‘s Brandon Flynn and Alisha Boe, as well as Karen Gillan will also be in the magazine. Stay tuned for the rest!