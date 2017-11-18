Top Stories
Was Gigi Hadid Denied a Visa to China? Victoria's Secret Exec Responds to Rumors

Was Gigi Hadid Denied a Visa to China? Victoria's Secret Exec Responds to Rumors

'Incredibles 2' Teaser Trailer &amp; First Look Photo Released!

'Incredibles 2' Teaser Trailer & First Look Photo Released!

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 Performers Announced!

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 Performers Announced!

Meek Mill Just Got Good News While Serving Prison Sentence

Meek Mill Just Got Good News While Serving Prison Sentence

Sat, 18 November 2017 at 5:05 pm

Robert Pattinson Keeps Up with His Fitness Before the Weekend

Robert Pattinson Keeps Up with His Fitness Before the Weekend

Robert Pattinson leaves the gym after a workout on Friday afternoon (November 17) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old actor went casual in a white t-shirt, denim jeans, and orange sneakers after working on his fitness.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Robert Pattinson

Robert is getting a lot of awards buzz for his work in the indie film Good Time, which was released over the summer. You can watch the movie now by downloading it on iTunes, though it’s not yet available for rental. Stay tuned for that!
Just Jared on Facebook
robert pattinson leaves the gym 01
robert pattinson leaves the gym 02
robert pattinson leaves the gym 03
robert pattinson leaves the gym 04
robert pattinson leaves the gym 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Robert Pattinson

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr