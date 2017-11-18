Saoirse Ronan to Host 'SNL' with U2 as Musical Guest!

Saoirse Ronan is set to host the next new episode of Saturday Night Live!

The 23-year-old two-time Oscar-nominated actress will host the NBC sketch comedy show on December 2 with U2 as the musical guest.

This will be Saoirse‘s first time hosting the show.

Saoirse is currently getting Oscar buzz for her work in the new movie Lady Bird, which is currently playing in limited release. The film will expand nationwide over Thanksgiving weekend and we suggest you go see it. Rotten Tomatoes has given it a rare 100% fresh rating!