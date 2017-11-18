Sara Bareilles Joins 'Waitress' Star Betsy Wolfe for Carnegie Hall Concert!

Sara Bareilles hits the stage with her friend Betsy Wolfe for a performance at the New York Pops’ Women of Note concert at Carnegie Hall on Friday (November 17) in New York City.

Betsy, who is currently starring in Sara‘s Broadway show Waitress, headlined the concert with fellow Broadway star Adam Kantor. They celebrated the music written by female composers all night long.

The evening ended with Sara joining Betsy for a performance of her song “Chasing the Sun.” Ingrid Michaelson also performed with Betsy.

Adam was joined on stage by guest performers Georgia Stitt and Shaina Taub, both of whom played the piano while he sang their songs.

FYI: Sara is wearing a Mario Dice dress and Le Silla heels.