Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 Performers Announced!

'Incredibles 2' Teaser Trailer &amp; First Look Photo Released!

Was Gigi Hadid Denied a Visa to China? Victoria's Secret Exec Responds to Rumors

Ryan Seacrest Denies 'Reckless' Misconduct Claim From Former Stylist

Sat, 18 November 2017 at 12:30 pm

Sara Bareilles Joins 'Waitress' Star Betsy Wolfe for Carnegie Hall Concert!

Sara Bareilles hits the stage with her friend Betsy Wolfe for a performance at the New York Pops’ Women of Note concert at Carnegie Hall on Friday (November 17) in New York City.

Betsy, who is currently starring in Sara‘s Broadway show Waitress, headlined the concert with fellow Broadway star Adam Kantor. They celebrated the music written by female composers all night long.

The evening ended with Sara joining Betsy for a performance of her song “Chasing the Sun.” Ingrid Michaelson also performed with Betsy.

Adam was joined on stage by guest performers Georgia Stitt and Shaina Taub, both of whom played the piano while he sang their songs.

FYI: Sara is wearing a Mario Dice dress and Le Silla heels.
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Adam Kantor, Betsy Wolfe, Ingrid Michaelson, Sara Bareilles

