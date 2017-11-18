Top Stories
Was Gigi Hadid Denied a Visa to China? Victoria's Secret Exec Responds to Rumors

Was Gigi Hadid Denied a Visa to China? Victoria's Secret Exec Responds to Rumors

'Incredibles 2' Teaser Trailer &amp; First Look Photo Released!

'Incredibles 2' Teaser Trailer & First Look Photo Released!

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 Performers Announced!

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 Performers Announced!

Meek Mill Just Got Good News While Serving Prison Sentence

Meek Mill Just Got Good News While Serving Prison Sentence

Sat, 18 November 2017 at 9:35 pm

Sara Ramirez Reveals If She'll Ever Return to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Sara Ramirez Reveals If She'll Ever Return to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Sara Ramirez is opening up about possibly returning to Grey’s Anatomy in the future.

The 42-year-old actress played the role of Callie Torres on the hit ABC series for ten years before leaving the show last year.

“When Shonda [Rhimes] and I last spoke, we agreed to keep the conversations going, and she knows I’m open to keeping those conversations going,” she told EW.

Sara also expressed how she was upset with ABC after the network aired an offensive joke about bisexuality on The Real O’Neals. She says the network has not taken “genuine accountability” for the mistake.

In the meantime, Sara is currently appearing on the CBS drama Madam Secretary. You can watch new episodes on Sundays at 10/9c and check out some stills in the gallery!
Just Jared on Facebook
sara ramirez reveals if shell ever return to greys anatomy 01
sara ramirez reveals if shell ever return to greys anatomy 02
sara ramirez reveals if shell ever return to greys anatomy 03
sara ramirez reveals if shell ever return to greys anatomy 04
sara ramirez reveals if shell ever return to greys anatomy 05
sara ramirez reveals if shell ever return to greys anatomy 06
sara ramirez reveals if shell ever return to greys anatomy 07
sara ramirez reveals if shell ever return to greys anatomy 08

Photos: CBS
Posted to: Sara Ramirez

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr