Sara Ramirez Reveals If She'll Ever Return to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Sara Ramirez is opening up about possibly returning to Grey’s Anatomy in the future.

The 42-year-old actress played the role of Callie Torres on the hit ABC series for ten years before leaving the show last year.

“When Shonda [Rhimes] and I last spoke, we agreed to keep the conversations going, and she knows I’m open to keeping those conversations going,” she told EW.

Sara also expressed how she was upset with ABC after the network aired an offensive joke about bisexuality on The Real O’Neals. She says the network has not taken “genuine accountability” for the mistake.

In the meantime, Sara is currently appearing on the CBS drama Madam Secretary.