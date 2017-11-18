Top Stories
Was Gigi Hadid Denied a Visa to China? Victoria's Secret Exec Responds to Rumors

Was Gigi Hadid Denied a Visa to China? Victoria's Secret Exec Responds to Rumors

'Incredibles 2' Teaser Trailer &amp; First Look Photo Released!

'Incredibles 2' Teaser Trailer & First Look Photo Released!

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 Performers Announced!

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 Performers Announced!

Meek Mill Just Got Good News While Serving Prison Sentence

Meek Mill Just Got Good News While Serving Prison Sentence

Sat, 18 November 2017 at 3:18 pm

Sofia Richie Shows Abs While Touching Down at LAX

Sofia Richie Shows Abs While Touching Down at LAX

Sofia Richie wears a crop top after landing at LAX airport on Friday (November 17) in Los Angeles.

The 19-year-old model just returned from London where she did a photo shoot and announced her new ambassadorship for Nip + Fab.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sofia Richie

The next day, Sofia showed off her abs in a crop top while making her through the airport after landing in Los Angeles.

“The internet is always so wrong.. #amused,” she recently tweeted.

Sofia also tweeted some words of wisdom from her dad Lionel Richie. “‘ Soul is a feel, not a color ‘ pops,” she wrote.

Also pictured: Sofia wearing a trench coat and a yellow hoodie while leaving a Hera photo shoot.
Just Jared on Facebook
sofia richie is amused at the internet being wrong 01
sofia richie is amused at the internet being wrong 02
sofia richie is amused at the internet being wrong 03
sofia richie is amused at the internet being wrong 04
sofia richie is amused at the internet being wrong 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Sofia Richie

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr