Taylor Swift's 'reputation' First Week Sales Numbers Are Here

Taylor Swift officially has not only the number one album of the week, but also the biggest album of 2017 in just one week.

The sales figures for the 27-year-old singer’s first week of sales on reputation, her sixth studio album, are here.

Taylor sold 1.28 million copies in pure album sales and 1.29 million with audio streams added in, according to Variety. The album is still not available on streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music, so streaming numbers are likely through radio and a promotion with iHeartRadio.

This is Taylor‘s fourth album in a row to top one million in first week sales. She previously broke the record for most million-plus weeks when she received her third with 1989. Now she is just extending that record!