Top Stories
Was Gigi Hadid Denied a Visa to China? Victoria's Secret Exec Responds to Rumors

Was Gigi Hadid Denied a Visa to China? Victoria's Secret Exec Responds to Rumors

'Incredibles 2' Teaser Trailer &amp; First Look Photo Released!

'Incredibles 2' Teaser Trailer & First Look Photo Released!

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 Performers Announced!

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 Performers Announced!

Meek Mill Just Got Good News While Serving Prison Sentence

Meek Mill Just Got Good News While Serving Prison Sentence

Sat, 18 November 2017 at 11:16 pm

Taylor Swift's 'reputation' First Week Sales Numbers Are Here

Taylor Swift's 'reputation' First Week Sales Numbers Are Here

Taylor Swift officially has not only the number one album of the week, but also the biggest album of 2017 in just one week.

The sales figures for the 27-year-old singer’s first week of sales on reputation, her sixth studio album, are here.

Taylor sold 1.28 million copies in pure album sales and 1.29 million with audio streams added in, according to Variety. The album is still not available on streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music, so streaming numbers are likely through radio and a promotion with iHeartRadio.

This is Taylor‘s fourth album in a row to top one million in first week sales. She previously broke the record for most million-plus weeks when she received her third with 1989. Now she is just extending that record!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Music, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr