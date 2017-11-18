Timothee Chalamet Apologizes to 'Tonight Show' Audience for Getting Him as a Guest

Timothee Chalamet doesn’t think he is worthy enough of a place on The Tonight Show, but we sure think he is!

The 21-year-old actor, who is surely the next big thing in Hollywood, was interviewed by Jimmy Fallon on Friday (November 17) in New York City.

“I feel so bad for all of you guys,” Timothee told the crowd after sitting down. “You were waiting in line outside, you saw Jessica Chastain, and now you’re like, who the hell is this guy.”

Jimmy assured Timothee that “everyone is going to know you” and he couldn’t be more correct. The young actor is likely going to score an Oscar nomination for his work in Call Me By Your Name and he’s also in the new film Lady Bird.



Timothée Chalamet Broke His Only Rule for The Tonight Show