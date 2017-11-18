Tyrese Gibson Speaks Out After Settling His Custody Battle

Tyrese Gibson is speaking out in a lengthy Instagram message after he was granted 50/50 custody of his 10-year-old daughter Shayla.

The 38-year-old Fast & Furious actor will share custody with his ex-wife Norma Mitchell Gibson.

“Today is not a win for me, it is a win for our daughter, Shayla. Who unfortunately has been exposed to tension, private and public embarrassment and growing up and feeling torn between 2 parents who are no longer married…… It is a win because she gets to spend equal time with both of her parents in joint legal custody while she continues to grow in a happy and healthy environment – this has always been and will continue to be my priority,” Tyrese said.

Tyrese also added a message for other fathers who encouraged him throughout the custody battle.

“I hope all of the fathers feel encouraged by this cause if was the real “Fathers” out there who reached out and kept me encouraged along the way and for that I can’t thank you enough,” he wrote.

