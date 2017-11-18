Top Stories
Ryan Seacrest Denies 'Reckless' Misconduct Claim From Former Stylist

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Surrogate Didn't Know Whose Baby She's Carrying!

Selena Gomez & Marshmello Drop 'Wolves' Music Video - Watch Now!

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Sat, 18 November 2017 at 10:33 am

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 Performers Announced!

The performers for the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show have finally been announced with just days to go until the show tapes in Shanghai!

Harry Styles, who has long been rumored as a performer, is confirmed to hit the stage, as will Miguel.

Tony Award-winning actor Leslie Odom Jr., who starred in the original cast of Hamilton and recently appeared in the film Murder on the Orient Express, will also perform.

Chinese singer Jane Zhang also will perform!

“We started booking our musical guests months ago when Harry Styles, international superstar, signed on,” the show’s executive producer Ed Razek told People.

“Also appearing are Grammy award-winning artist Miguel, Tony award-winning star of Hamilton Leslie Odom Jr., and Chinese sensation Jane Zhang. We are incredibly thrilled to have them with us.”

The show will air on CBS on November 28.

Make sure to check out the list of models set to walk the runway!
