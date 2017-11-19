Top Stories
Sun, 19 November 2017 at 6:30 am

'All the Money in the World' Debuts New Posters with Christopher Plummer's Name Attached

The upcoming movie All the Money in the World is moving full steam ahead without its former star Kevin Spacey amid his sexual assault and harassment scandal.

Spacey is being replaced in the role of J. Paul Getty by Christopher Plummer and new posters have been released with the actor’s name attached.

Reshoots are currently underway with Plummer to hopefully get the film ready in time for its release on December 22.

All the Money in the World follows the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III (Charlie Plummer) and the desperate attempt by his devoted mother Gail (Michelle Williams) to convince his billionaire grandfather (Plummer) to pay the ransom.

When Getty Sr. refuses, Gail attempts to sway him as her son’s captors become increasingly volatile and brutal. With her son’s life in the balance, Gail and Getty’s advisor (Mark Wahlberg) become unlikely allies in the race against time that ultimately reveals the true and lasting value of love over money.
