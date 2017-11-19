It was a great night of celebrating the best in music at the 2017 American Music Awards and here is the full list of winners!
Diana Ross was the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award and she capped off the night with an amazing performance.
Bruno Mars won the most awards of the night with six, including Artist of the Year.
Keith Urban was a big winner, sweeping all three of the country music categories that he was nominated in.
Most of the winners were not announced during the telecast, so make sure to check out the list here to find out the awards you didn't see revealed on the air!
American Music Awards 2017 - Complete Winners List!
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars - WINNER
Ed Sheeran
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
James Arthur
Niall Horan - WINNER
Julia Michaels
Post Malone
Rae Sremmurd
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito” - WINNER
DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One”
Maroon 5 feat. Kendrick Lamar, “Don’t Wanna Know”
The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk, “Starboy”
TOUR OF THE YEAR
Garth Brooks
Coldplay- WINNER
U2
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, “Despacito”
Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”- WINNER
Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Drake
Bruno Mars- WINNER
Ed Sheeran
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Alessia Cara
Lady Gaga - WINNER
Rihanna
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons - WINNER
FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK
Drake, More Life
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic- WINNER
The Weeknd, Starboy
FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”- WINNER
Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Keith Urban - WINNER
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood - WINNER
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY
Florida Georgia Line
Little Big Town - WINNER
Old Dominion
FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY
Jason Aldean, They Don’t Know
Chris Stapleton, From a Room:, Vol. 1
Keith Urban, Ripcord - WINNER
FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY
Sam Hunt, “Body Like a Back Road”
Jon Pardi, “Dirt on My Boots”
Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color” - WINNER
FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
Drake - WINNER
Kendrick Lamar
Migos
FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP
Drake, More Life
Kendrick Lamar, Damn. - WINNER
Migos, Culture
FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP
DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One” - WINNER
Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”
Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Childish Gambino
Bruno Mars - WINNER
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Beyonce - WINNER
Kehlani
Rihanna
FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B
Childish Gambino, Awaken My Love!
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic - WINNER
The Weeknd, Starboy
FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B
Khalid, “Location”
Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like” - WINNER
The Weeknd, “Starboy”
FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park - WINNER
Twenty One Pilots
FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Bruno Mars
Shawn Mendes - WINNER
Ed Sheeran
FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN
Luis Fonsi
Daddy Yankee
Shakira - WINNER
FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Lauren Daigle - WINNER
MercyMe
Chris Tomlin
FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
The Chainsmokers - WINNER
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
TOP SOUNDTRACK
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
Moana - WINNER
Trolls