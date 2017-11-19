It was a great night of celebrating the best in music at the 2017 American Music Awards and here is the full list of winners!

Diana Ross was the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award and she capped off the night with an amazing performance.

Bruno Mars won the most awards of the night with six, including Artist of the Year.

Keith Urban was a big winner, sweeping all three of the country music categories that he was nominated in.

Most of the winners were not announced during the telecast, so make sure to check out the list here to find out the awards you didn't see revealed on the air!

American Music Awards 2017 - Complete Winners List!

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars - WINNER

Ed Sheeran

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

James Arthur

Niall Horan - WINNER

Julia Michaels

Post Malone

Rae Sremmurd

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito” - WINNER

DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One”

Maroon 5 feat. Kendrick Lamar, “Don’t Wanna Know”

The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk, “Starboy”

TOUR OF THE YEAR

Garth Brooks

Coldplay- WINNER

U2

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, “Despacito”

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”- WINNER

Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Drake

Bruno Mars- WINNER

Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Alessia Cara

Lady Gaga - WINNER

Rihanna

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons - WINNER

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK

Drake, More Life

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic- WINNER

The Weeknd, Starboy

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”- WINNER

Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Keith Urban - WINNER

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood - WINNER

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY

Florida Georgia Line

Little Big Town - WINNER

Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY

Jason Aldean, They Don’t Know

Chris Stapleton, From a Room:, Vol. 1

Keith Urban, Ripcord - WINNER

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY

Sam Hunt, “Body Like a Back Road”

Jon Pardi, “Dirt on My Boots”

Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color” - WINNER

FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Drake - WINNER

Kendrick Lamar

Migos

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP

Drake, More Life

Kendrick Lamar, Damn. - WINNER

Migos, Culture

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP

DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One” - WINNER

Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”

Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Childish Gambino

Bruno Mars - WINNER

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Beyonce - WINNER

Kehlani

Rihanna

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B

Childish Gambino, Awaken My Love!

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic - WINNER

The Weeknd, Starboy

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B

Khalid, “Location”

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like” - WINNER

The Weeknd, “Starboy”

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Imagine Dragons

Linkin Park - WINNER

Twenty One Pilots

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Bruno Mars

Shawn Mendes - WINNER

Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN

Luis Fonsi

Daddy Yankee

Shakira - WINNER

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle - WINNER

MercyMe

Chris Tomlin

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

The Chainsmokers - WINNER

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

TOP SOUNDTRACK

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2

Moana - WINNER

Trolls