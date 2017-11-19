American Music Awards 2017 Nominations - Refresh Your Memory Before Tonight!

The 2017 American Music Awards are fast approaching and it’s going to be quite the star-studded evening!

Tracee Ellis Ross will be taking the stage this evening as the host of the annual awards show on ABC. So many prizes will be given out throughout the evening, and in addition, there will be lots of live performances!

If you missed it, check out the full list of performers and presenters taking the stage later tonight.

Be sure to tune into ABC at 8 pm ET to catch the show. Just Jared will also be live blogging the event! Will you be watching with us??

Click inside to see the nominees for this year’s AMAs…

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

James Arthur

Niall Horan

Julia Michaels

Post Malone

Rae Sremmurd

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One”

Maroon 5 feat. Kendrick Lamar, “Don’t Wanna Know”

The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk, “Starboy”

TOUR OF THE YEAR

Garth Brooks

Coldplay

U2

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, “Despacito”

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Drake

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Alessia Cara

Lady Gaga

Rihanna

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK

Drake, More Life

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

The Weeknd, Starboy

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Keith Urban

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY

Florida Georgia Line

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY

Jason Aldean, They Don’t Know

Chris Stapleton, From a Room:, Vol. 1

Keith Urban, Ripcord

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY

Sam Hunt, “Body Like a Back Road”

Jon Pardi, “Dirt on My Boots”

Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Migos

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP

Drake, More Life

Kendrick Lamar, Damn.

Migos, Culture

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP

DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One”

Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”

Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Childish Gambino

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Beyonce

Kehlani

Rihanna

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B

Childish Gambino, Awaken My Love!

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

The Weeknd, Starboy

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B

Khalid, “Location”

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

The Weeknd, “Starboy”

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Imagine Dragons

Linkin Park

Twenty One Pilots

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Bruno Mars

Shawn Mendes

Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN

Luis Fonsi

Daddy Yankee

Shakira

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle

MercyMe

Chris Tomlin

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

The Chainsmokers

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

TOP SOUNDTRACK

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2

Moana

Trolls