American Music Awards 2017 - Performers & Presenters List!

The 2017 American Music Awards are airing live in just a few hours, and you can expect so many stars to take the stage.

ABC has lined up so many amazing performers for a jam packed show. In addition, lots of famous faces will be taking the stage to present awards to the lucky winners.

Tracee Ellis Ross will be hosting the annual show, which will air live on ABC at 8pm ET. Just Jared will also be live blogging the show, so stay tuned!

Click inside to see the full list of performers and presenters expected at the show tonight…

PERFORMERS

Kelly Clarkson & Pink

Christina Aguilera (performing Whitney Houston and The Bodyguard tribute)

BTS

Kelly Clarkson

Selena Gomez

Demi Lovato

Pink

Diana Ross

Niall Horan

Imagine Dragons

Khalid

Hailee Steinfeld, Alesso, Florida Georgia Line & Watt

Zedd & Alessia Cara

Portugal. The Man

Lady Gaga

Nick Jonas

Shawn Mendes

PRESENTERS

Ansel Elgort

Billy Eichner

Caleb McLaughlin

Camila Mendes

Chadwick Boseman

The Chainsmokers

Chris Hardwick

Chrissy Metz

Ciara

Daymond John

DJ Khaled

G-Eazy

Gaten Matarazzo

Heidi Klum

Jared Leto

Jenna Dewan-Tatum

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Julia Michaels

Justin Hartley

Kat Graham

Kathryn Hahn

Kevin O’Leary

KJ Apa

Lea Michele

Lili Reinhart

Lilly Singh

Madelaine Petsch

Mark Cuban

Sabrina Carpenter

Sadie Sink

Viola Davis