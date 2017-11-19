American Music Awards 2017 - Performers & Presenters List!
The 2017 American Music Awards are airing live in just a few hours, and you can expect so many stars to take the stage.
ABC has lined up so many amazing performers for a jam packed show. In addition, lots of famous faces will be taking the stage to present awards to the lucky winners.
Tracee Ellis Ross will be hosting the annual show, which will air live on ABC at 8pm ET. Just Jared will also be live blogging the show, so stay tuned!
Click inside to see the full list of performers and presenters expected at the show tonight…
PERFORMERS
Kelly Clarkson & Pink
Christina Aguilera (performing Whitney Houston and The Bodyguard tribute)
BTS
Kelly Clarkson
Selena Gomez
Demi Lovato
Pink
Diana Ross
Niall Horan
Imagine Dragons
Khalid
Hailee Steinfeld, Alesso, Florida Georgia Line & Watt
Zedd & Alessia Cara
Portugal. The Man
Lady Gaga
Nick Jonas
Shawn Mendes
PRESENTERS
Ansel Elgort
Billy Eichner
Caleb McLaughlin
Camila Mendes
Chadwick Boseman
The Chainsmokers
Chris Hardwick
Chrissy Metz
Ciara
Daymond John
DJ Khaled
G-Eazy
Gaten Matarazzo
Heidi Klum
Jared Leto
Jenna Dewan-Tatum
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Julia Michaels
Justin Hartley
Kat Graham
Kathryn Hahn
Kevin O’Leary
KJ Apa
Lea Michele
Lili Reinhart
Lilly Singh
Madelaine Petsch
Mark Cuban
Sabrina Carpenter
Sadie Sink
Viola Davis