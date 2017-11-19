Top Stories
Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Terry Crews Puts Russell Simmons On Blast, Shares Personal Email After Simmons' Sexual Assault Allegation

AMAs 2017 Performers &amp; Presenters List Revealed!

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Sun, 19 November 2017 at 5:01 pm

American Music Awards 2017 Red Carpet Live Stream Video - Watch Now!

The 2017 American Music Awards is kicking off in just a few hours and there’s a red carpet pre-show happening shortly!

This year, the pre-show will be hosted by Mark Malkin, Real HousewivesErika Jayne, and actor/host Oliver Trevena.

The live stream is airing exclusively on Twitter and you can watch right here.

Be sure to also check out the full list of performers and presenters taking the stage tonight!

Tune into the 2017 AMAs, airing on ABC tonight at 8pm ET. Black-ish‘s Tracee Ellis Ross is set to host the show, and we at Just Jared will be live blogging as well. Be sure to tune in!
