American Music Awards 2017 Red Carpet Live Stream Video - Watch Now!

The 2017 American Music Awards is kicking off in just a few hours and there’s a red carpet pre-show happening shortly!

This year, the pre-show will be hosted by Mark Malkin, Real Housewives‘ Erika Jayne, and actor/host Oliver Trevena.

The live stream is airing exclusively on Twitter and you can watch right here.

Be sure to also check out the full list of performers and presenters taking the stage tonight!

Tune into the 2017 AMAs, airing on ABC tonight at 8pm ET. Black-ish‘s Tracee Ellis Ross is set to host the show, and we at Just Jared will be live blogging as well. Be sure to tune in!