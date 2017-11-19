Top Stories
2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Statement)

Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Statement)

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Sun, 19 November 2017 at 7:18 pm

Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Attend AMAs 2017 with Their Kids!

Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Attend AMAs 2017 with Their Kids!

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross step out on the red carpet with their kids at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The married couple is at the show to support Evan‘s mom Diana Ross, who is being honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award this evening.

Ashlee‘s son Bronx and their daughter Jagger looked so cute in their red carpet outfits!

FYI: Ashlee is wearing a Christian Siriano dress.

10+ pictures inside of Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, and family at the show…

Just Jared on Facebook
ashlee simpson evan ross attend amas 2017 01
ashlee simpson evan ross attend amas 2017 02
ashlee simpson evan ross attend amas 2017 03
ashlee simpson evan ross attend amas 2017 04
ashlee simpson evan ross attend amas 2017 05
ashlee simpson evan ross attend amas 2017 06
ashlee simpson evan ross attend amas 2017 07
ashlee simpson evan ross attend amas 2017 08
ashlee simpson evan ross attend amas 2017 09
ashlee simpson evan ross attend amas 2017 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 American Music Awards, American Music Awards, Ashlee Simpson, Bronx Wentz, Celebrity Babies, Evan Ross, Jagger Ross

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr