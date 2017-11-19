Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Attend AMAs 2017 with Their Kids!

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross step out on the red carpet with their kids at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The married couple is at the show to support Evan‘s mom Diana Ross, who is being honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award this evening.

Ashlee‘s son Bronx and their daughter Jagger looked so cute in their red carpet outfits!

FYI: Ashlee is wearing a Christian Siriano dress.

