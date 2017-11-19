Bebe Rexha Joins Julia Michaels & Kehlani at the AMAs 2017!

Bebe Rexha goes sexy in a sparkling dress as she arrives at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old singer was joined at the event by Julia Michaels who rocked a bright, red gown for the red carpet.

Joining the ladies on the red carpet was Kehlani who showed off her tattoos in a sheer dress.

Julia is nominated for New Artist of the Year tonight!

FYI: Julia is wearing a Phuoung My dress. Kehlani is wearing an Amen dress.

