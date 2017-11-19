Top Stories
2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Statement)

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Sun, 19 November 2017 at 8:40 pm

Bebe Rexha Joins Julia Michaels & Kehlani at the AMAs 2017!

Bebe Rexha goes sexy in a sparkling dress as she arrives at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old singer was joined at the event by Julia Michaels who rocked a bright, red gown for the red carpet.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bebe Rexha

Joining the ladies on the red carpet was Kehlani who showed off her tattoos in a sheer dress.

Julia is nominated for New Artist of the Year tonight!

FYI: Julia is wearing a Phuoung My dress. Kehlani is wearing an Amen dress.

10+ pictures inside of the ladies arriving at the event…
