Billy Eichner, Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Chris Hardwick Hit the Red Carpet at American Music Awards 2017!

Billy Eichner, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Chris Hardwick look sharp on the red carpet!

The stars hit the red carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

Jesse held hands with his husband Justin Mikita, while Chris posed with his wife Lydia Hearst on the red carpet.

Chris, Billy and Jesse are all hitting the stage as presenters during the ceremony.

FYI: Billy is wearing a Paul Smith suit and Christian Louboutin shoes.