2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Statement)

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Sun, 19 November 2017 at 8:54 pm

Billy Eichner, Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Chris Hardwick Hit the Red Carpet at American Music Awards 2017!

Billy Eichner, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Chris Hardwick look sharp on the red carpet!

The stars hit the red carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

Jesse held hands with his husband Justin Mikita, while Chris posed with his wife Lydia Hearst on the red carpet.

Chris, Billy and Jesse are all hitting the stage as presenters during the ceremony.

Make sure to tune in for the AMAs, tonight at 8/7c on ABC!

FYI: Billy is wearing a Paul Smith suit and Christian Louboutin shoes.
