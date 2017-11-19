BTS: 'DNA' - Read the Korean Lyrics & English Translation!

Trying to sing along to BTS‘s smash hit “DNA”? We’ve got the Korean lyrics, as well as the English translation, right here!

The South Korean boy band, who just made history by performing on stage at the 2017 American Music Awards on Sunday night (November 20), also notched a new record with their latest mini-album Love Yourself: Her, including the lead single “DNA.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of BTS

The seven member South Korean boy band dropped “DNA” along with their mini-album on September 18, which shot to No. 7 on the Billboard 200 – a record for a South Korean pop album and the biggest sales week for a Korean pop album to date. Check out the lyrics and translation below, via KPopViral.com.

V

Check out the original Korean lyrics, as well as the English translation inside!

English translation:

I knew you from first sight

As if we have been calling for each other

The DNA in my veins tells me

You’re the one I’ve been searching for

Our meeting is a mathmatical formula

Religious commandments, law of the universe

The proof of fate that has been given to me

You are the source of my dreams

Take it take it

Destiny’s been chosen to the hand that I extend to you

Don’t worry love

All of this is not a coincidence

We are totally different baby

The two of us found fate

From the day the universe was birthed

Over the infinite centuries

In our past lives and probably in our next too

We are together eternally

All of this is not a coincidence

The two of us found fate

DNA

I want it this love I want it real love

I only focus on you

You’re pulling me in a little harder

My DNA wants you from the beginning

This is destiny I love us

We are the only true lovers

Every time I see her, I’m in shock

It’s fascinating and weird how I can’t breathe, maybe

This is what they say what love is

Because my heart beats for you from the beginning

Don’t worry love

All of this is not a coincidence

We are totally different baby

The two of us found fate

From the day the universe was birthed

Over the infinite centuries

In our past lives and probably in our next too

We are together eternally

All of this is not a coincidence

The two of us found fate

DNA

Don’t look back

Because we found fate

Don’t regret baby

Forever

Forever

Forever

Forever

We are together

Don’t worry love

All of this is not a coincidence

We are totally different baby

The two of us found fate

La la la la la

La la la la la

Because it’s not a coincidence

La la la la la

La la la la la

Because it’s not a coincidence

DNA

Korean lyrics (Romanized):

cheosnune neol araboge dwaesseo

seorol bulleowadeon geoscheoreom

nae hyeolgwan sok DNA ga malhaejwo

naega chaja hemaedeon neoraneun geol

uri mannameun suhagui gongsik

jonggyoui yulbeop ujuui seopri

naege jueojin unmyeongui jeunggeo

neoneun nae kkumui chulcheo

Take it take it

neoege naemin nae soneun jeonghaejin sukmyeong

geokjeonghaji ma love

i modeun geon uyeoni aninikka

urin wanjeon dalla baby

unmyeongeul chajanaen durinikka

ujuga saenggin geu nalbuteo gyesok

muhanui segireul neomeoseo gyesok

urin jeonsaengedo ama daeum saengedo

yeongwonhi hamkkenikka

i modeun geon uyeoni aninikka

unmyeongeul chajanaen durinikka

DNA

I want it thit love I want it real love

nan neoegeman jipjunghae

jom deo sege nal ikkeune

taechoui DNA ga neol wonhaneunde

igeon piryeoniya I love us

urimani true lovers

geunyeoreul bol ttaemada soseurachige nolla

singihage jakkuman sumi meojneun ge cham isanghae seolma

ireon ge malloman deutdeon sarangiran gamjeongilkka

aechobuteo nae simjangeun neol hyanghae ttwinikka

geokjeonghaji ma love

i modeun geon uyeoni aninikka

urin wanjeon dalla baby

unmyeongeul chajanaen durinikka

ujuga saenggin geu nalbuteo gyesok

muhanui segireul neomeoseo gyesok

urin jeonsaengedo ama daeum saengedo

yeongwonhi hamkkenikka

i modeun geon uyeoni aninikka

unmyeongeul chajanaen durinikka

DNA

doraboji mara

unmyeongeul chajanaen urinikka

huhoehaji mara baby

yeongwonhi

yeongwonhi

yeongwonhi

yeongwonhi

hamkkenikka

geokjeonghaji ma love

i modeun geon uyeoni aninikka

urin wanjeon dalla baby

unmyeongeul chajanaen durinikka

La la la la la

La la la la la

uyeoni aninikka

La la la la la

La la la la la

uyeoni aninikka

DNA