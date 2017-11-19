Top Stories
2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Statement)

Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Statement)

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Sun, 19 November 2017 at 11:25 pm

BTS: 'DNA' - Read the Korean Lyrics & English Translation!

BTS: 'DNA' - Read the Korean Lyrics & English Translation!

Trying to sing along to BTS‘s smash hit “DNA”? We’ve got the Korean lyrics, as well as the English translation, right here!

The South Korean boy band, who just made history by performing on stage at the 2017 American Music Awards on Sunday night (November 20), also notched a new record with their latest mini-album Love Yourself: Her, including the lead single “DNA.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of BTS

The seven member South Korean boy band dropped “DNA” along with their mini-album on September 18, which shot to No. 7 on the Billboard 200 – a record for a South Korean pop album and the biggest sales week for a Korean pop album to date. Check out the lyrics and translation below, via KPopViral.com.

V

Check out the original Korean lyrics, as well as the English translation inside!

English translation:

I knew you from first sight
As if we have been calling for each other
The DNA in my veins tells me
You’re the one I’ve been searching for

Our meeting is a mathmatical formula
Religious commandments, law of the universe
The proof of fate that has been given to me
You are the source of my dreams
Take it take it
Destiny’s been chosen to the hand that I extend to you

Don’t worry love
All of this is not a coincidence
We are totally different baby
The two of us found fate

From the day the universe was birthed
Over the infinite centuries
In our past lives and probably in our next too
We are together eternally

All of this is not a coincidence
The two of us found fate
DNA

I want it this love I want it real love
I only focus on you
You’re pulling me in a little harder
My DNA wants you from the beginning
This is destiny I love us
We are the only true lovers

Every time I see her, I’m in shock
It’s fascinating and weird how I can’t breathe, maybe
This is what they say what love is
Because my heart beats for you from the beginning

Don’t worry love
All of this is not a coincidence
We are totally different baby
The two of us found fate

From the day the universe was birthed
Over the infinite centuries
In our past lives and probably in our next too
We are together eternally

All of this is not a coincidence
The two of us found fate
DNA

Don’t look back
Because we found fate
Don’t regret baby
Forever
Forever
Forever
Forever
We are together

Don’t worry love
All of this is not a coincidence
We are totally different baby
The two of us found fate

La la la la la
La la la la la
Because it’s not a coincidence

La la la la la
La la la la la
Because it’s not a coincidence
DNA

Korean lyrics (Romanized):

cheosnune neol araboge dwaesseo
seorol bulleowadeon geoscheoreom
nae hyeolgwan sok DNA ga malhaejwo
naega chaja hemaedeon neoraneun geol

uri mannameun suhagui gongsik
jonggyoui yulbeop ujuui seopri
naege jueojin unmyeongui jeunggeo
neoneun nae kkumui chulcheo
Take it take it
neoege naemin nae soneun jeonghaejin sukmyeong

geokjeonghaji ma love
i modeun geon uyeoni aninikka
urin wanjeon dalla baby
unmyeongeul chajanaen durinikka

ujuga saenggin geu nalbuteo gyesok
muhanui segireul neomeoseo gyesok
urin jeonsaengedo ama daeum saengedo
yeongwonhi hamkkenikka

i modeun geon uyeoni aninikka
unmyeongeul chajanaen durinikka
DNA

I want it thit love I want it real love
nan neoegeman jipjunghae
jom deo sege nal ikkeune
taechoui DNA ga neol wonhaneunde
igeon piryeoniya I love us
urimani true lovers

geunyeoreul bol ttaemada soseurachige nolla
singihage jakkuman sumi meojneun ge cham isanghae seolma
ireon ge malloman deutdeon sarangiran gamjeongilkka
aechobuteo nae simjangeun neol hyanghae ttwinikka

geokjeonghaji ma love
i modeun geon uyeoni aninikka
urin wanjeon dalla baby
unmyeongeul chajanaen durinikka

ujuga saenggin geu nalbuteo gyesok
muhanui segireul neomeoseo gyesok
urin jeonsaengedo ama daeum saengedo
yeongwonhi hamkkenikka

i modeun geon uyeoni aninikka
unmyeongeul chajanaen durinikka
DNA

doraboji mara
unmyeongeul chajanaen urinikka
huhoehaji mara baby
yeongwonhi
yeongwonhi
yeongwonhi
yeongwonhi
hamkkenikka

geokjeonghaji ma love
i modeun geon uyeoni aninikka
urin wanjeon dalla baby
unmyeongeul chajanaen durinikka

La la la la la
La la la la la
uyeoni aninikka

La la la la la
La la la la la
uyeoni aninikka
DNA
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: BTS, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, rap monster, Suga, v

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr