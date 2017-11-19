BTS: 'DNA' - Read the Korean Lyrics & English Translation!
Trying to sing along to BTS‘s smash hit “DNA”? We’ve got the Korean lyrics, as well as the English translation, right here!
The South Korean boy band, who just made history by performing on stage at the 2017 American Music Awards on Sunday night (November 20), also notched a new record with their latest mini-album Love Yourself: Her, including the lead single “DNA.”
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of BTS
The seven member South Korean boy band dropped “DNA” along with their mini-album on September 18, which shot to No. 7 on the Billboard 200 – a record for a South Korean pop album and the biggest sales week for a Korean pop album to date. Check out the lyrics and translation below, via KPopViral.com.
Check out the original Korean lyrics, as well as the English translation inside!
English translation:
I knew you from first sight
As if we have been calling for each other
The DNA in my veins tells me
You’re the one I’ve been searching for
Our meeting is a mathmatical formula
Religious commandments, law of the universe
The proof of fate that has been given to me
You are the source of my dreams
Take it take it
Destiny’s been chosen to the hand that I extend to you
Don’t worry love
All of this is not a coincidence
We are totally different baby
The two of us found fate
From the day the universe was birthed
Over the infinite centuries
In our past lives and probably in our next too
We are together eternally
All of this is not a coincidence
The two of us found fate
DNA
I want it this love I want it real love
I only focus on you
You’re pulling me in a little harder
My DNA wants you from the beginning
This is destiny I love us
We are the only true lovers
Every time I see her, I’m in shock
It’s fascinating and weird how I can’t breathe, maybe
This is what they say what love is
Because my heart beats for you from the beginning
Don’t worry love
All of this is not a coincidence
We are totally different baby
The two of us found fate
From the day the universe was birthed
Over the infinite centuries
In our past lives and probably in our next too
We are together eternally
All of this is not a coincidence
The two of us found fate
DNA
Don’t look back
Because we found fate
Don’t regret baby
Forever
Forever
Forever
Forever
We are together
Don’t worry love
All of this is not a coincidence
We are totally different baby
The two of us found fate
La la la la la
La la la la la
Because it’s not a coincidence
La la la la la
La la la la la
Because it’s not a coincidence
DNA
Korean lyrics (Romanized):
cheosnune neol araboge dwaesseo
seorol bulleowadeon geoscheoreom
nae hyeolgwan sok DNA ga malhaejwo
naega chaja hemaedeon neoraneun geol
uri mannameun suhagui gongsik
jonggyoui yulbeop ujuui seopri
naege jueojin unmyeongui jeunggeo
neoneun nae kkumui chulcheo
Take it take it
neoege naemin nae soneun jeonghaejin sukmyeong
geokjeonghaji ma love
i modeun geon uyeoni aninikka
urin wanjeon dalla baby
unmyeongeul chajanaen durinikka
ujuga saenggin geu nalbuteo gyesok
muhanui segireul neomeoseo gyesok
urin jeonsaengedo ama daeum saengedo
yeongwonhi hamkkenikka
i modeun geon uyeoni aninikka
unmyeongeul chajanaen durinikka
DNA
I want it thit love I want it real love
nan neoegeman jipjunghae
jom deo sege nal ikkeune
taechoui DNA ga neol wonhaneunde
igeon piryeoniya I love us
urimani true lovers
geunyeoreul bol ttaemada soseurachige nolla
singihage jakkuman sumi meojneun ge cham isanghae seolma
ireon ge malloman deutdeon sarangiran gamjeongilkka
aechobuteo nae simjangeun neol hyanghae ttwinikka
geokjeonghaji ma love
i modeun geon uyeoni aninikka
urin wanjeon dalla baby
unmyeongeul chajanaen durinikka
ujuga saenggin geu nalbuteo gyesok
muhanui segireul neomeoseo gyesok
urin jeonsaengedo ama daeum saengedo
yeongwonhi hamkkenikka
i modeun geon uyeoni aninikka
unmyeongeul chajanaen durinikka
DNA
doraboji mara
unmyeongeul chajanaen urinikka
huhoehaji mara baby
yeongwonhi
yeongwonhi
yeongwonhi
yeongwonhi
hamkkenikka
geokjeonghaji ma love
i modeun geon uyeoni aninikka
urin wanjeon dalla baby
unmyeongeul chajanaen durinikka
La la la la la
La la la la la
uyeoni aninikka
La la la la la
La la la la la
uyeoni aninikka
DNA